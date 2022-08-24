Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Economic Outlook Briefing

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted its annual economic outlook briefing on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Speakers were CD-10 congressman Michael McCaul of Austin, CD-17 congressman Pete Sessions of Waco, and the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation Matt Prochaska.

Click below to hear the remarks of each of the speakers.

Listen to “B/CS chamber economic outlook briefing comments from BVEDC president Matt Prochaska” on Spreaker.

Listen to “B/CS chamber economic outlook briefing comments from congressman Pete Sessions” on Spreaker.

Listen to “B/CS chamber economic outlook briefing comments from congressman Michael McCaul” on Spreaker.