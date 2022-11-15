Bryan-College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Its Annual Banquet

November 14, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from a Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce e-mail.
The Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night.

The banquet is when the chamber announces the recipient of the Chamber’s ambassador of the year. Christina Hultquist is with Home2 Suites and Aimbridge Hospitality.

The chamber’s volunteer of the year is Pat Baker with Cotton Global Disaster Solutions.

The chamber’s citizen of the year is retired congressman Bill Flores.

The featured speaker was Texas A&M president Katherine Banks.

Also providing remarks were the immediate past chairman Wade Beckman and new chairman Jason Cornelius.

Click below to listen to award presentations and remarks from the November 14, 2022 Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce annual banquet.

Listen to “Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce holds annual banquet” on Spreaker.

Bryan-College Station chamber of commerce citizen of the year and retired congressman Bill Flores.
Texas A&M president Katherine Banks.
Part of the slide show presented by Texas A&M president Katherine Banks.
