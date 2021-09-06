Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Annual Economic Outlook Briefing

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce held its annual economic outlook briefing on September 1, 2021.

Guest speakers were the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC), Matt Prochaska, and congressman Pete Sessions of Waco.

Prochaska was introduced by chamber president Glen Brewer and Sessions was introduced by the chairman of the chamber’s business enhancement committee, Doug French of Stylecraft Builders.

Click HERE to read and download the BVEDC slideshow.

Click below to hear the chamber economic outlook briefing program:

Listen to "B/CS chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing, September 1 2021"