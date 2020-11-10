Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds Annual Banquet

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce held its annual banquet Monday night in person and online.

Three awards were presented.

Citizen of the year is Kenny Lawson, the chief executive officer of C.C. Creations.

Volunteer of the year is Bryan police sergeant Jason James.

Brandi Trujillo of Express Employment Professionals is chamber ambassador of the year.

Immediate past chairman Phil Shackelford reviewed chamber activities during the past 12 months.

