Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For State Representative And County Commission

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a candidates forum February 12, 2024 involving those running for state representative in the districts that include Brazos County and for Brazos County commission.

The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

Click below to hear comments from Texas house district 14 candidates Paul Dyson and Rick Davis.

Listen to "B/CS chamber candidates forum February 12, 2024: Texas house district 14" on Spreaker.

Click below to hear comments from Texas house district 12 candidates Trey Wharton, John Harvey Slocum, and Ben Bius.

Listen to "B/CS chamber candidates forum February 12, 2024: Brazos County commission precinct 3" on Spreaker.

Click below to hear comments from Brazos County commission precinct three candidates Fred Brown and Nancy Berry.

Click below to hear comments from Brazos County commission precinct one candidates Steve Aldrich, Karl Mooney, and Bentley Nettles.

Listen to "B/CS chamber candidates forum February 12, 2024: Brazos County commission precinct 1" on Spreaker.