Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Delegation Returns To Washington D.C.

Members of the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce have returned to the nation’s capitol to visit with federal officials.

Community liaison Royce Hickman presented the chamber’s federal legislative agenda during a visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

Topics includes economic development, fiscal responsibility, health care, education, and transportation issues specific to the Brazos Valley.

Hickman says meetings have been arranged with all 38 members of the Texas congressional delegation and the state’s two U-S senators.

