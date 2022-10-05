Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet’s Featured Speaker And Two Award Recipients

November 14 is the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual banquet.

This year’s featured speaker is Texas A&M president Katherine Banks.

Chamber president Glen Brewer announced two award recipients on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.

This year’s chamber citizen of the year is retired congressman Bill Flores.

This year’s chamber volunteer of the year is Patrick Baker of Cotton Global Disaster Solutions.

The chamber’s ambassador of the year will be announced during the banquet.

