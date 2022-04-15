Bryan City Manager’s April Capital Project Report To The City Council

Bryan city manager Kean Register’s April capital project report to the city council included progress on city street construction and progress on joint projects with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Click below for comments from Kean Register during the April 12, 2022 Bryan city council meeting:

Information from the Bryan city manager’s office:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• The Travis Fields Reconstruction contractor is completing the punchlist, with acceptance of the project expected by end of the month. The facility is now hosting a variety of games and tournaments.

• The Bridge Replacement of Hole 18 at the City Course should be completed next month. The City Course’s Briar Creek Channel Replacement Construction also is underway, with estimated completion in early July.

• Construction should begin on Phase 1 of the Old Hearne Road Project in May, with limits from Wilhelm to Texas Avenue, and construction completion is expected in late 2023.

• The Palasota and Beck Street intersection should be open late this week, and the roundabout at Groesbeck and Palasota should open in June, with project completion anticipated in July.

• Palasota Street Phase 2 construction has begun and will be completed by the end of 2022.

• As part of the W. J. Bryan Utility Relocation Project, utility relocation of City overhead fiber and some Suddenlink fiber to underground was recently completed, and project construction should wrap up by end of this summer.

• The TxDOT/1179 Raised Medians Project construction began last month. The limits of this project include the intersection of South College and Villa Maria Road through the curve of Villa Maria and Briarcrest ending at intersection of Briarcrest and Kent Street. Land closures and traffic delays are expected.

• The TxDOT Texas Avenue Phase 1 Project construction begins this month, with limits from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street, inclusive of the SH 21 intersection redesign.

• TxDOT will bid the WJ. Bryan Project in June, with the scope including raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping with limits from Texas Ave to just past the Post Office. The section from Post Office to Highway 6 will be included with TxDOT’s Highway 6 widening project.

• The TxDOT Texas Avenue Phase 2A Project to construct raised medians is scheduled to bid in August, with limits from 15th Street to University Drive.

• The final designs for the Gateway Monument Signs on Hwy 21 and Hwy 6 are underway. Staff is coordinating placement with TxDOT and the project should be bid this summer.

PARKS & POOLS UPDATES:

• Family Campout is from Saturday, April 30th (3:00 p.m.) to Sunday, May 1st (9:00 a.m.) at Austin’s Colony Park. Registration is required, see the City’s website for details.

• The next Free Microchip and Rabies Vaccination Event event is Saturday, May 14th from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at Edgewater Park. For this and other event information, go to the City’s website at BryanTX.gov.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• A public meeting on the Bryan Flood Early Warning System will be held on Monday, April 18, from 5:30-7:00pm in Council Chambers. A short presentation will be made for the public regarding the scope of the project, and staff will be in attendance to answer any questions.

• The next Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event hosted by Twin Oaks Landfill is Saturday, April 23rd from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bryan residents can dispose of a variety of household hazardous items for free. For more information, go to twinoakslandfill.com.