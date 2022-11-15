Bryan City Manager Rejects Contract Proposal From The President Of The Firefighters Union

Bryan city manager Kean Register has rejected a contract proposal from the president of the firefighters union.

WTAW News has e-mailed president Daniel Buford if another contract proposal will be sent to city officials.

Documents obtained through an open records request shows Kean Register is opposed to several new demands from the union president who represents 145 firefighters.

One is the city providing free healthcare. Another is the city paying firefighters who are off duty while they are conducting union business.

Register also points out the union president wants firefighters to be allowed to work while having a blood or breath alcohol level of up to .10…which is above the legal limit of .08 for driving.

Register is opposed to the union president proposing the elimination of the city’s no tolerance drug and alcohol policy while firefighters are at work.

The manager is also opposed to the union president wanting automatic drug and alcohol rehabilitation instead of initiating disciplinary measures.

From an e-mail obtained in the open records request, Register told his deputy manager who has led the city’s negotiating team that he continues to support firefighters 100 percent. But Register does not support or trust the union president.

Register also told the deputy manager that he will sit down with other members of the union as long as they are taxpayers in Bryan…as opposed to the union president, who lives in Montgomery.

Register tells WTAW News if there is no new agreement by the December 31 deadline, he will be negotiating with the fire chief.

