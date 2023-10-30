Bryan City Council’s Latest Annexation Does Not Come With The Land Use Requested By The Applicant

The latest annexation approved by the Bryan city council did not go as the applicant planned.

While the planning and zoning commission supported the developer’s request to zone almost 30 acres to build homes, the council is in the process of making changes to the RD-5 zoning classification. That led to councilman Jared Salvato’s motion to annex the land with zoning set for agricultural uses, which was approved on a six to one vote.

The council was told that it would take until the first quarter of 2024 to make changes to the RD-5 zoning classification.

Click below to read and download information from the city of Bryan regarding the annexation request considered during the October 10, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bryan councilmen Jared Salvato and James Edge from the October 10, 2023 Bryan council meeting.