Bryan City Council’s Economic Development Arm Buys More Land In A Neighborhood West Of Hensel Park

The economic development arm of the Bryan city council buys more land west of Hensel Park.

Online records from the Brazos Central Appraisal District (BCAD) shows the Bryan commerce and development (BCD) organization, whose board is composed of the city council, owns 27 lots in the Oak Terrace addition.

The addition is bordered by South College, Inlow, Nagle, and Greenway.

At special meeting of the BCD board on Thursday, approval was given to buy four more lots at a combined cost of $1 million dollars. That is about $171,000 over the latest BCAD appraised values.

A spokesperson at the city of Bryan’s economic development office tells WTAW News that they have not identified a specific project for what will be a total of 32 lots, which includes one owned by the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the property purchase resolution from the July 28, 2022 BCD board meeting.