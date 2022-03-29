Bryan City Council Vacancy Is Filled Without A Special Election

The deadline to file for an opening on the Bryan city council closed Monday with only one candidate.

James Edge, who was a district director for retired congressman Bill Flores, can be sworn in as soon as May 10.

That gives him a six month head start on several other new councilmembers who will be elected in November.

Edge will serve the remainder of the term in single member district four, which opened following the death of Flynn Adcock.

The unexpired term continues through November of 2024.

