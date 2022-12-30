Bryan City Council Sells Former BTU Building For Future Retail Use

In downtown Bryan across Main Street from Sale Park, property owned by the city is returning to the tax rolls.

That’s after the city council during the December 13 meeting…without public discussion…approved the sale of a building formerly used by BTU.

According to city’s background information, the $900,000 dollar sale is $1,000 dollars above asking price.

The city’s information also says the buyer, a College Station property group, intends to develop a retail use that could possibly become a restaurant with outdoor seating.

The building and land became vacant when BTU moved its meter shop to a BTU building on Fountain Avenue.

Revenue from the sale will go into the city’s general fund.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the sales contract that was approved by the Bryan city council.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was approved by the Bryan city council.