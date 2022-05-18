Bryan City Council Returns To Full Strength Following The Swearing In Of James Edge

Click below to hear the May 17, 2022 swearing in ceremony of James Edge as Bryan city councilman representing single member district four.

Mayor Andrew Nelson presided over the ceremony. Texas 10th district court of appeals justice Steve Smith administered the oath.

Edge will serve through November of 2024, which is the remainder of the unexpired term following the death of Flynn Adcock.

Listen to “Bryan city council is back at full strength following the swearing in of new SMD councilman James Edge” on Spreaker.