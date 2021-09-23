Bryan City Council Rejects Lone Bid On Replacing Traffic Signals At Two Locations Along East 29th Street

Replacement of traffic signals in Bryan at two locations along East 29th Street will be delayed.

That’s after the city council rejected the lone bid at their last meeting.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht says the one bid was more than $320,000 dollars above the engineer’s estimate.

Barfknecht says they are letting potential contractors know there is additional work to be done at the intersections of 29th and Broadmoor and 29th and Carter Creek.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the September 14, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments during the September 14, 2021 Bryan city council meeting from Jayson Barfknecht and council members.