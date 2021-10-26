Bryan City Council Receives Updates On Changing TxDOT Projects

There are changes to at least one Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project in the city of Bryan.

Bryan city manager Kean Register’s update during this month’s city council meeting included TxDOT scheduling to seek construction bids in July 2022 for rebuilding William Joel Bryan Parkway (WJB) from Texas to the post office driveway.

Register says TxDOT is delaying the rebuilding the portion of WJB from the post office driveway to the freeway. That’s after TxDOT added that to the freeway expansion, where Register said TxDOT is considering letting both phases together in the year 2024. Those improvements include expanding the freeway to three lanes in each direction, frontage road improvements in certain areas, and bridge widening to most bridges including WJB and Briarcrest.

Register says TxDOT has finished the design of the first phase of the Texas Avenue project. That includes new traffic signals at Highway 21 and Waco, next to the American Legion. Construction bids on the first phase, from Old Hearne to 15th, are expected to be let early next year. Phase two includes installing raised medians along Texas, and phase three will construct the shared use path and sidewalks, as well as intersection improvements along Texas from 15th Street in Bryan to University Drive in College Station.

Click below for comments from Kean Register during the October 12, 2021 Bryan city council meeting: