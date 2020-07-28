Bryan City Council Receives Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 Budgets

The Bryan city council spent Tuesday afternoon getting the first look at next year’s budget.

No changes are proposed in the city of Bryan’s property tax rate or water and wastewater rates.

The council was asked to consider reducing Bryan’s residential trash collection rate from $14.09 to $13.50 per month.

Councilmembers were also presented future plans at BTU and the city of Bryan’s capital improvements plan.

The public hearing for the city of Bryan’s budget is tentatively set for August 25 and the public hearing on the property tax rate is tentatively set for September 8.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s proposed FY 2021 general fund and related budgets.

Click HERE to read and download BTU’s proposed FY 2021 budget.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s proposed FY 2021 water and wastewater budgets.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s proposed FY 2021 solid waste budget.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s proposed FY 2021 capital improvement plan.