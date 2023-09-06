Bryan City Council Receives An Update On Replacing The City’s Animal Center

The fiscal year 2026 city of Bryan capital improvements plan includes building a new animal center.

The city’s animal center advisory committee presented an update on its plans to the city council during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The only reference to the location of the $7.4 million dollar facility was a comment from environmental services director Eric Zaragoza that it will be the council’s decision.

Presentation materials given to the council brought up three possible locations, on East Martin Luther King Jr. Street, West Martin Luther King Jr. Street, and on Boonville Road.

No one on the council opposed the layout of a facility that would hold 60 dogs and 80 cats.

Zaragoza said building materials would be used to reduce the risk of disease, lessen sound, employ natural lighting, and use windows to minimize public contact with the animals.

The current facility on Finfeather Road can not be expanded due to BTU electric lines.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.