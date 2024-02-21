Bryan City Council Passes A Resolution Formalizing Sewer Service Solutions With The City Of College Station

The Bryan city council at its February regular meeting, approved without public discussion, a resolution that formalizes an agreement made last December that keeps a College Station sewer trunkline out of south Bryan neighborhoods.

The day after the vote, Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that this puts in writing, agreements that were made on a handshake 20 years ago.

Two days after the Bryan council vote, College Station councilman William Wright said on The Infomaniacs that he expects their council to consider the agreement after it is reviewed by their lawyers. Wright also said that he would “love to see it done and over with so we can get rolling on it.”

The Bryan council agreed to pay up to $200,000 dollars for College Station to connect to Bryan’s sewer service in order to shut down one College Station lift station.

The Bryan council also agreed to provide future sewer service that is now provided by College Station’s two east side lift stations north of Highway 30 and roughly between Elmo Weedon Road and Cole Lane.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution approved during the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download additional information from the agenda of the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bobby Gutierrez and William Wright from their appearances on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.