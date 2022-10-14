Bryan City Council Majority Criticize A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad

Four members of the Bryan city council at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting criticize a campaign ad by mayoral candidate and former councilman Mike Southerland.

Southerland’s ad referred to defunding the Bryan police department.

That led to a public statement by police chief Eric Buske that the department has never been defunded.

Council comments included thanking Buske for his comments and calling on Southerland to apologize to the police department.

Click below for comments during the October 11, 2022 Bryan city council meeting from mayor Andrew Nelson and councilmen Buppy Simank, James Edge, and Prentiss Madison.