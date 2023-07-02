Bryan City Council Learns About TxDOT Delay In Phase Two Of Texas Avenue Reconstruction

Medians being built along Texas Avenue in Bryan is just the first phase of changes planned by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Bryan city manager Kean Register informed the city council during their June 13th meeting that TxDOT is behind their projected timetable for phase two.

Register said TxDOT has delayed bidding the second phase until August of 2025 due to the continued effort to obtain right of way and easements.

The second phase includes sidewalks, shared use paths, intersection and driveway changes, lighting improvements, traffic signals, and landscaping.

The Texas Avenue project goes from 15th Street to University.

Click below to hear comments from Kean Register during the June 13, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.