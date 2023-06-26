Bryan City Council Is Told When Phillips Event Center Reopens After Being Closed Following Winter Storm Uri

A Bryan city council discussion about next year’s proposed budget during their June 13th workshop meeting included a comment about completing the multimillion dollar renovation of the Phillips Event Center.

After being closed following damage from Winter Storm Uri more than two years ago, city manager Kean Register said they expect the center to reopen before October.

Earlier this month, the center’s Facebook page and website launched interactive maps showing space for rent when the facility reopens.

Next year’s proposed Bryan city budget forecasts the Phillips Event Center will generate $1 million dollars of revenue and $1.4 million dollars in expenses.

At the city’s municipal golf course, adjacent to the center, Register told the council that the bridge on hole #9 has been built but its delivery has been delayed to late June.

And Register says golf course crews are addressing a culvert near the hole #11 cart path to reduce the flow of water and reduce slip and fall risks.

Click below to hear comments from Kean Register from the June 13, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.