Bryan City Council Is Asked To Consider Spending Money To Address Abandoned Business Signs

The Bryan city council is asked by staff to consider spending money to address abandoned business signs.

The council learned there are 41 abandoned signs along Texas Avenue.

The proposal could make city money available to repair, replace, or remove signs.

Mayor Andrew Nelson was interested in extending the idea to signs on South College.

The mayor also wanted to give property owners a deadline to apply for the money.

