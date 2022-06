Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson presented retired Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair with a proclamation designating “Gary Blair Day” during the council’s June 14, 2022 meeting.

Blair, a Bryan resident, thanked the council and called on residents to be active in community affairs.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson and Gary Blair:

Listen to “Bryan city council proclamation for retired Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Gary Blair” on Spreaker.