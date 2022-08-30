Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes.

No action was taken following the executive session.

Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.

Executive session topics included possible economic development incentives for prospects in the Midtown area and north Bryan, a possible property sale or purchase in north Bryan and the Midtown area, and employment issues involving various city officials.

Click below for comments from Andrew Nelson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.