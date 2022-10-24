Bryan City Council Awards Contract For Designing More Hangars At Coulter Field Airport

The Bryan city council is told there is a waiting list from more than 40 people who want to park their private planes in a hangar at Coulter Field airport.

At this month’s regular meeting, the council without discussion awarded a $164,000 dollar contract to design four more hangars that would hold around 20 planes.

Background information provided by city staff states this will accommodate business travelers flying small to medium executive aircraft in and out of Coulter. The design of one of the four hangar buildings will also include office space.

The council also approved bringing back state money as a source for airport maintenance projects. The last two years, the city used federal pandemic grant money. This year, the city is budgeting $50,000 dollars and will receive an equal amount from the Texas department of transportation.