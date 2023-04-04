Bryan City Council Awards Construction Contract For Two Gateway Welcome Signs

Six years after the Bryan city council first considered gateway signs welcoming motorists to town, the council approves a construction contract for the first two signs.

The locations are on the RELLIS campus along Highway 21 between OSR and Highway 47 and along Highway 6 south of OSR on state highway right of way.

It is supposed to take three months to build the 12 foot high and 47 foot long signs.

The phrases “Welcome to Aggieland” and the “City of Bryan”, along with the city logo, will be backlit at night.

The construction cost, $336,620.96, is about $94,000 dollars under the city’s estimated budget.

Click HERE to see and download the architect’s renderings of the signs.

Click HERE to read and download background information from Bryan city staff.

Click HERE to read and download the 326 page contract that was approved during the March 28, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.