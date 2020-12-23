Bryan City Council Approves Two More Midtown Park Contracts

A special meeting of the Bryan city council Tuesday afternoon included awarding two more contracts related to the new Midtown Park.

Following a 25 minute executive session, no one on the council had public comments before casting 6-0 votes.

The only speaker was opposition to both contracts from 2019 Bryan mayoral candidate Patrick Giammalva. His letter was read by city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta.

The council approved a five year, $1.7 million dollar contract to a private third party that will manage the new indoor sports and events center. According to city background information, SFM is the firm that has involvement with the Hoover (AL) Metropolitan Complex, Rocky Mount Event Center, Rocky Mount, (NC), Sand Mountain Park (Albertville, AL), Panama City Beach (FL) Sports Complex, Cedar Point Sports Center (Sandusky, OH), and Rocky Top Sports World (Gatlinburg, TN). Funding for the management contract comes from bonds issued for the Midtown Park project.

The council also approved a $1.4 million dollar loan to the owner of the Aggieland Big Shots indoor golf and entertainment venue. The loan is in order to start construction early next year instead of later in 2021. The owner would be required to repay the loan over a four year period after the complex is completed. Funding would come from the city of Bryan’s capital reserve fund. This is in addition to the owner receiving from the council in February, a $100,000 dollar grant and the city waiving an estimated $50,000 in permit fees.

