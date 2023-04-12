Bryan City Council Approves The Police Chief’s Request To Bring Back An Assistant Chief’s Position

On April 10, 2012, the Bryan city council approved police chief Eric Buske’s request to remove an unfilled third assistant chief position.

At the council’s April 11, 2023 meeting, the council approved Buske’s request to restore the position.

Buske told the council, “to put it simply, we’ve just gotten bigger over the years. And I’d like to have another person with senior level experience. It helps us keep the department on track and allows supervision to be more effective and efficient. It’s pretty straight forward as far as I am concerned.”

Because the addition is not part of this year’s budget, the council will be making a budget amendment in the future.

