Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning For A Westside Condominium Tower Development

The Bryan city council approves rezoning land to allow the construction of four condominium towers off West Villa Maria next to The Traditions.

The unanimous vote came on the developer’s third attempt in as many months. A compromise reached and supported by city staff received no recommendation by the planning and zoning commission after the advisory body had two tie votes at its meeting earlier this month.

Much of the city council’s special meeting dealt with addressing two motions to postpone action. Both of those motions were eventually withdrawn.

There is no timetable for when construction begins on the first of the four condominium towers….where the maximum height will be 170 feet.

Click below for comments during the October 28, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council approves rezoning for a four condominium tower project next to The Traditions” on Spreaker.

Original story:

For the third time in as many months, a local developer will go before the Bryan city council proposing multiple condominium towers on the city’s west side.

The council is holding a special meeting Tuesday at four p.m. to hold a public hearing then vote on Ram Galindo’s project on West Villa Maria next to The Traditions.

Galindo and city staff are proposing four towers, each with at least ten floors but no taller than 170 feet.

The proposal comes to the council without an official recommendation by the planning and zoning commission. That follows two tie votes during a P&Z meeting earlier this month.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan’s summary of Ram Galindo’s development request.

Click HERE to read and download background information from city of Bryan staff.

Click HERE to read and download the city of Bryan presentation for the October 27, 2020 city council meeting.