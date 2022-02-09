Bryan City Council Approves New District Boundaries

The Bryan city council unanimously approve new district boundaries due to population shifts from the 2020 census.

Click HERE to read and download the maps and demographic information of new Bryan council boundaries.

Click HERE to read and download the entire redistricting presentation to the Bryan city council.

Most of the discussion during the council’s February 8, 2022 workshop meeting was about adjusting single member districts (SMD) three and four.

SMD three councilman Bobby Gutierrez recalled conversations he had with SMD four councilman Flynn Adcock before Adcock died unexpectedly, in meetings with city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta about boundary changes in their districts.

Stratta confirmed to mayor Andrew Nelson that the new boundaries allows all five districts to expand to the east and west.

Click below for comments from Bobby Gutierrez, Mary Lynne Stratta, and Andrew Nelson from the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council workshop.