Bryan City Council Approves An Economic Development Agreement As Part Of Renovating The Former Kimbell Feed Building

Bryan city council members approve an economic development agreement involving downtown property on North Main.

There was no public discussion before the unanimous vote on Tuesday (January 9) to give the owners of the former Kimbell Feed building up to $250,000 towards an ongoing renovation project.

Conditions of getting city money includes completing construction by May 1, 2024 and having a taxable value of at least $2.5 million dollars by 2025.

According to the city’s background information, planned uses includes a downtown visitor’s center and leasing space for arts and cultural exhibits and retail businesses.

Click below to hear a visit with the co-owners of the Kimbell Feed building, Kristy Petty and Cassidy Barton, and WTAW’s Scott DeLucia, about the renovation project.

