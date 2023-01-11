Bryan City Council Approves A Ninth Amendment To The Contract To The Design Of Midtown Park

What was originally a $2.6 million dollar design contract for Bryan’s Midtown Park is now more than $4.2 million dollars.

That’s after the Bryan city council during Tuesday’s meeting, without discussion, approved a ninth contract amendment that adds almost $252,000 dollars of services.

Almost all the additional money goes towards designing 253 parking spaces along with sidewalks, ramps, and storm drainage.

All of this would be along a road connecting Villa Maria near the existing pro shop to the roundabout that leads to Big Shots.

The estimated construction cost is more than $3 million dollars.

The council did not respond to comments from a public speaker. Charles Coats asked the council to consider options “other than using this valuable land” for more parking.

The amendment also covers cost overruns related to the design of Midtown Park’s outer loop trail, along with designing additional features on and along the trail between the lake and the Girl Scouts house.