Bryan City Council Approves A Joint Agreement To Install Traffic Signals At University And The Entrance To Veterans Park

The Bryan city council unanimously approves a joint agreement to install traffic signals at University and the entrance to Veterans Park.

According to city background information, discussion about the project began following a rollover crash at the intersection in early 2021.

The intersection also serves for those going north to drive into Bryan hotels who are within walking distance of the park.

Bryan city engineer Paul Kaspar said the agreement calls for the city of Bryan to pay $280,000 dollars, College Station $260,000, and the Texas department of transportation (TxDOT) $310,000 dollars.

Kaspar said it is possible that the signals could be operational before the end of 2023.

