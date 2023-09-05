Bryan City Council Approves A $4.5 Million Dollar Playground Area At Midtown Park

The Bryan city council approves a $4.5 million dollar contract to design and build a playground area at Midtown Park.

A local foundation is providing $2 million dollars and the city’s general fund is providing the remaining $2.5 million.

During a special council meeting on Tuesday, deputy city manager Hugh Walker says there is a “blank canvas” for the playground, which will be located on green space west of the lake between Legends Events Center and the future building housing a movie theater, bowling center, and restaurant.

Background information from the city says the specific playground equipment for two play areas will be determined during the design process.

The area will also have a pavillion and restroom building, two bridges, and sidewalks.

The project timeline has not been finalized. City documents say their early estimates call for six months to complete the design, then eight months for construction. That would put completion in November of 2024, weather permitting.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the agenda of the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved at the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Hugh Walker during the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.