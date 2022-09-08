A multimillion dollar renovation of downtown Bryan’s LaSalle Hotel to a Marriott property is expected to be completed in time for the start of next year’s Texas A&M football season.

That is after the Bryan city council Tuesday night unanimously voted to give the LaSalle’s new owner $1.1 million dollars in incentives.

This is in addition to at least $6 million to be spent by the new owner.

Click HERE to read and download the LaSalle economic development agreement.

Click HERE to read and download the LaSalle plaza redevelopment agreement.

Click HERE to read and download the LaSalle parking agreement.

Economic development manager Todd McDaniel says half of the city’s investment will be renovating the plaza south of the LaSalle, which is owned by the city.

McDaniel estimates the indirect economic impact will be $2.6 million dollars a year. And he says increased revenue from the improved property will pay back the city’s incentives in less than six years.

Jeremy Buffam of New Castle Hotels and Resorts, which is based in Connecticut, says he fell in love with the LaSalle after making his first visit a year ago.

Buffam says it will take about a year to complete the renovation, which requires Marriott’s design approval to become a Tribute boutique hotel.

Click below for comments from the September 6, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council approves $1 million in incentives to apply to $6 million dollar conversion of the LaSalle Hotel to a Marriott property” on Spreaker.