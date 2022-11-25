Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation

The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits.

The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.

One of the landowners has a partnership called Stella Ranch, where five homebuilders that plans to build 400 homes on large lots at a price point of $400,000 dollars. That developer agrees to request annexation of their property prior to completion of designing the sewer line.

The city building the sewer line is contingent upon obtaining any required consent from the Wickson Special Utility District. The sewer extension is included in this year’s wastewater fund capital project budget.