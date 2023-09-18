Bryan City Council Adds $21 Million Dollars To This Year’s List Of Capital Improvement Projects

The list of capital improvement projects in the city of Bryan for the 2024 fiscal year (FY) that begins October 1 has grown by almost $21 million dollars.

That’s after the Bryan city council at its September 12th meeting endorsed recommendations from public works director Jayson Barfknecht.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Three projects were moved to the new fiscal year as the result of receiving more than $5 million in federal money. That will help pay the cost to design and build the widening of Old Reliance Road, the design to widen Groesbeck and Leonard from Palasota to FM 2818, and the design of widening and extending North Villa Maria and Waco.

The additional FY 2024 projects includes widening Mumford Road north of FM 2818 to accommodate new manufacturing plants. Barfknecht says the city is splitting the $7 million dollar cost with Brazos County.

The council also supported adding $500,000 dollars in order to extend Groesbeck to the east to Texas Avenue.

And another $3.5 million dollars is going into drainage improvements south of 29th Street and west of Villa Maria along Bristol and Esther Streets. The price tag of that project has doubled since design work began in 2020.

Click below to hear comments from Jayson Barfknecht during the September 12, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.