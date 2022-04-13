An update on Bryan ISD construction projects and programs was presented by superintendent Ginger Carrabine during the April meeting of the Bryan Business Council.

Carrabine talked about BISD hiring a demographer to gather data that will lead to future changes in campus attendance boundaries.

The new superintendent also reported on the status of acquiring the property for building BISD’s new maintenance and transportation complex, the delay that is having on the construction of BISD’s third intermediate school, and the status of expanding Rudder High School.

Carrabine recapped recent student activities that included a closer relationship with Bryan’s Boys and Girls Club.

Click below for comments from Ginger Carrabine during the April 11, 2022 meeting of the Bryan Business Council.

Listen to “Bryan Business Council receives an update from Bryan ISD's new superintendent” on Spreaker.