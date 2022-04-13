Bryan Business Council Learns About A City Proposal To Extend Groesbeck Street To Texas Avenue

While the city of Bryan waits for Union Pacific railroad to generate needed permits to proceed with a quiet zone, city staff is looking at a possible street extension.

City engineer Paul Kaspar told the Bryan Business Council there are drawings to extend Groesbeck from east of the tracks to Texas, next to the McDonald’s that is south of the downtown area.

The business council agreed to bring Kaspar back at a future meeting to check out drawings and get additional information about a possible investment in the project.

As for the railroad quiet zone, Kaspar said he does not see that being completed until 2024 at the earliest.

Click below for comments from Paul Kaspar during the April 11, 2022 Bryan Business Council meeting.