Bryan Business Council Asks The City Council To Approve Bond Financing To Add Hangars At Coulter Field Airport

The Bryan city council is asked to proceed with a $4 million dollar expansion at Coulter Field airport.

The request came from the Bryan Business Council during a joint meeting with the city council.

Business council member Kenny Lawson said hangars are in demand by private pilots who have considered moving their planes to other airports.

Lawson also said there has been an increase in private aircraft flights due to the pandemic and United pulling out of Easterwood Airport.

There was no opposition expressed from the five city council members who heard the request.

