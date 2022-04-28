Bryan Broadcasting’s La Jefa Named Finalist for 2022 Medallas de Cortez

Bryan Broadcasting’s Spanish station, La Jefa 102.7 FM, is a finalist in two categories for the 2022 Medallas de Cortez.

Nelly Mauricio is a finalist for Marketer of the Year and Ben Downs is a finalist for Market Manager of the Year.

Winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami in June.

News release from Radio Ink:

Radio Ink is proud to present the finalists for the 2022 Medallas de Cortez. Winners will be announced at the Hispanic Radio Conference, June 22-23, in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral.

This will be the 13th awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management. The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR, the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, in 1946.

Marketer of the Year

Tony Garcia, Global Media Services Inc, Charlotte, NC

Barbara Ferreiro, CANO Health, Los Angeles, CA

Ed D’Abate, Katz Radio Group, Los Angeles, CA

Andrea (“Andi”) Cooper, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

Nelly Mauricio, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Market Manager of the Year

Belia Paz, Aerostar Media Group, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, UT

Irma Barrios, Meruelo Media, Los Angeles, CA

Shirley Davenport, Curtis Media Group, Greensboro-WS-High Point, NC

Marc Guralnick, Mega Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting, Bryan-College Station, TX

Maire Mason, Spanish Broadcasting System, New York, NY

Dennis Hayes, Salem Media Group, Portland, OR

Sabina Widmann, Univision, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV & McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen, TX