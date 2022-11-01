Bryan Broadcasting’s Christmas 97.3 FM Fills The Air(waves) With Holiday Music

As the clock struck Midnight and Halloween ended, the sounds of Christmas cheer began to fill the Brazos Valley. Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC (Gospel 97.3 FM & 1510 AM) officially became known as “Christmas 97.3” for the holiday season!

Christmas 97.3 will play festive Christmas tunes around the clock thru Christmas Day. You’ll hear all the classics from Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, and so many more.

Bryan Broadcasting Operations Manager Rob Mack says, “Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! It’s family, traditions, faith, and joy. We love being able to bring this festive seasonal soundtrack to Aggieland. Set a preset on your radio for 97.3 FM and we will be here with the Christmas cheer!”

Bryan Broadcasting is proud to partner with many great events and organizations around the community during the holidays, including the city of College Station’s Christmas In The Park, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade, the downtown Bryan Lighted Parade, Santa’s Wonderland, and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign.

Christmas 97.3 is available on the radio on 97.3 FM and 1510 AM, as well as online at https://www.radioaggieland.com