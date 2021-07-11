Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 Receives A National Award For Community Service

Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 has received another national award for community service.

Celebrity lifestyle chief Huda made the announcement on behalf of the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation during a weekend television special.

Candy 95 was recognized for its involvement in last October’s Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s pandemic fundraiser benefiting 136 organizations.

Candy was one of three radio stations and three television stations to receive the “Service to America Award.”

Quoting the awards program: When the mics and cameras turn off, these stations continue their good work through charitable efforts and service to their communities. This year was no exception as our finalists devoted 3,528 hours of airtime to public service and addressed the unique challenges of COVID-19 within their communities. In total, more than $43,440,000 worth of funds and donations were raised to support local charities across the country to help fight hunger, fill gaps in education and provide support to local businesses and charities. The importance and impact of broadcasting has never been greater.

Announcement about Candy 95’s award, 136 CHARITIES, $794,573, ONE DAY AND THE KNDE TEAM:

Amid canceled events and poorly attended virtual fundraisers, many local nonprofits found themselves on the brink of extinction. In partnership with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the KNDE team decided it was time to showcase local radio’s power. During the 18-hour virtual giving event held on October 27, 2020, this local station educated its audience on the work of 136 charities and solicited donations to help keep the community members afloat. In one day, this team raised $794,573 and proved that local broadcasting does matter.