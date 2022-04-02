Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 Announces A New Program Director/Afternoon Host And Permanent Morning Co-Host

Bryan Broadcasting’s Candy 95 announces a new program director/afternoon host and a permanent morning co-host.

From Bryan Broadcasting general manager Ben Downs:

Robbie Mack has been named program director and afternoon host. The ratings-juggernaut programmer makes the move to the Lone Star State after a highly-successful run as program director at Adams Radio Group Top 40 WJFX (Hot 107.9) and WWFW (103.9 Wayne)/Ft. Wayne, IN.

Mack succeeds former program director Katy Dempsey, who made the move to San Antonio alongside longtime show partner Tucker Young in December.

After filling in since January, Ted Hallowell was named permanent morning show co-host.

Bryan Broadcasting general manager Ben Downs commented “When you’re finding a replacement for people who worked here for 10 years, you know you’ll need to find someone with special skills and talents. Like Frito and Katy before him, Rob understands radio and knows how to reach an audience. And he has the gift of being a person who can make our systems run like the Marconi-winning station we’re used to. He’s a great fit and an extremely gifted programmer. We plan on learning a lot from him.

Mack added “I can’t wait to get to Texas and get started at Candy 95 and Bryan Broadcasting. Through each step of the process, it became more and more apparent that this was the place to be. They still do radio the right way, with jocks in the studios and on the streets. They wrap their arms around the local B/CS community and the listeners return the favor. Anyone that knows me knows I’m passionate about local radio. I feel like I just got the best gig of the year.”

Bryan Broadcasting’s search now turns to finding a morning co-host for Hallowell. Interested parties can submit resumes, airchecks and links to their socials by emailing careers@bryanbroadcasting.com.