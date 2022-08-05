Bryan Broadcasting Representation At The 2022 Texas Association Of Broadcasters Convention

The annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention involved three people from Bryan Broadcasting.

News anchor/reporter and co-host of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” Chelsea Reber received the TAB’s Jason Hightower Award. This recognizes individuals with at least 10 years experience in the broadcast industry who have demonstrated a proficiency for enterprise and innovation in servicing their stations’ audience, advertisers and communities. The award is named in honor of TAB 2009 Chairman Jason Hightower, the owner/operator of KMOO Mineola, who passed away in March 2009 after battling brain cancer at the age of 37. Hightower, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999, worked part time at WTAW.

Bryan Broadcasting vice president and general manager Ben Downs moderated a TAB briefing on the industry’s top federal policy priorities in the waning days of the current Congressional session, as well as insights into leading concerns for the coming 2023 state legislative session.

And Bryan Broadcasting chief engineer Chris Dusterhoff led a session titled “Converting RF Links to Data Streams”.

TAB also presented Bryan Broadcasting two awards. The Bonner McLane public service award for medium market radio is for outstanding service to the local community. And the Lone Star Leader award is for outstanding service through TAB’s public education partnership program.

Click below to hear the presentation of the TAB Jason Hightower Award to Chelsea Reber. The presenter was former TAB board chairman and vice president of Nexstar TV Brian Jones.

