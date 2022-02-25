Bryan Broadcasting One Of The Recipients Of The First Texas Association Of Broadcasters News Awards Competition

The Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) announces that Bryan Broadcasting is among the recipients of the organization’s inaugural Texas Broadcast News Awards.

News/Talk 1620/94.5 WTAW and Regional Mexican 102.7 LaJefa were among stations in TAB’s Radio II division that submitted entries. These stations are located outside of Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

TAB announced on Friday that Bryan Broadcasting received six awards in the Radio II division, for Investigative Report, General Assignment, Serious Feature, Beat Reporting, Continuing Coverage, and Sports Story.

Bryan Broadcasting is also a finalist in the Radio II division awards for Breaking News, Newscast, Reporter, and Overall Excellence. Winners in these categories will be revealed during the TAB awards banquet April 9 in Austin.

Click HERE to be directed to the TAB website to see all the winners and finalists.