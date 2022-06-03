Bryan Based John Deere Dealer Expands To 31 Locations In Three States

Bryan based John Deere dealership United Ag & Turf announces new locations in three more Texas cities.

United is now in San Antonio, Marble Falls, and Bulverde with the acquisition of Mustang Equipment.

That gives United 31 locations with more than 800 employees in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

News release from United Ag and Turf:

United Ag & Turf, a 28 location John Deere dealership, headquartered in Bryan, Texas has completed the acquisition of Mustang Equipment, a John Deere Dealership, with locations in Marble Falls, Bulverde, and San Antonio, Texas. The acquisition of Mustang Equipment was completed on June 1, 2022.

The newly acquired locations continues to expand United Ag & Turf’s footprint, strengthening the ability to serve customers. “This acquisition continues with our strategy to provide preeminent parts, service, and equipment support and solutions to our customers through efficiency and scale, enabling better pricing and selection for our customers”, Brody Pettit, CEO, United Ag & Turf.

As part of the United Ag & Turf network, the newly acquired locations will be now able to offer customers many benefits not available to them in the past; expanded equipment selection and parts inventory, access to a 24 hour on-site mobile service network, and a beneficiary of United Ag & Turf’s Support and Solutions Operation Center.

About United Ag & Turf:

United Ag & Turf is an authorized John Deere dealer, with more than 800 employees and 31 locations in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. United Ag and Turf offers the complete line of John Deere agricultural, commercial, and residential products, certified John Deere parts and service for all product categories, and offers industry leading support and solutions across all customer segments. For more information visit www.UnitedAgandTurf.com