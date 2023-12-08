Bryan And College Station ISD Response To Statewide Bomb Threat

Many school districts in Texas, including College Station and Bryan, received a bomb threat Friday morning (December 8).

In both CSISD and BISD, parents and law enforcement were notified. Neither district changed school schedules.

Bryan ISD communications director Clay Falls and College Station ISD communications director Austin Dunson both said the threat, while taken seriously, was determined to lack credibility and was declared a hoax.

Dunson also sent WTAW News the following statement: “College Station ISD takes any report of a threat seriously and works closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action. We encourage our students and families to report any safety concerns immediately and to also use our anonymous tip application called “P3 Campus App” located on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website or CSISD Quick Tip located on the home page of each CSISD elementary campus website. College Station ISD student and staff safety will always be our top priority.”

The threat was supposedly sent by Russian terrorist organizations who are opposed to the United States assisting Ukraine.

Click below to hear comments from Clay Falls, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.