Brenham Man Who Admits Domestic Violence Crimes Against His Wife And Her Son In College Station Is Headed To Prison

February marks three years since a Brenham man was arrested after jumping out of a second floor window at an apartment in the Northgate district.

Last week, 32 year old Jamarious Davis and the district attorney’s office entered a plea agreement on domestic violence charges.

Davis admitted to hitting a 12 year old in the head with a liquor bottle. That resulted in the pre-teen going to a Houston hospital for treatment of bleeding in his brain and facial fractures.

Davis also admitted to strangling the mother of the 12 year old. Davis was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The plea agreement also requires Davis to stay away from both victims for the rest of his life.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Jamarious Davis was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 for Assault Family Violence Strangulation and Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.

In April 2019, officers with the Bryan Police Department responded to a call that the defendant had destroyed his wife’s property. While the police were speaking with the victim family members encouraged

her to tell the officer about the abuse she suffered. She told the officer that the defendant held her on their bed, squeezed her neck with his forearm and said that they would be together “till death do us part.” She reported almost blacking out from the pressure on her neck and being very afraid of the defendant who had fled the scene prior to the officers arrival.

In February 2020, officers with the College Station Police Department responded to a local hotel after receiving a frantic call. The caller reported that she left her twelve year old son in the custody of her husband while she ran errands after a verbal fight. She returned to the hotel to find her son in a pool of blood having been struck in the head with an unknown object. Her husband, the defendant, had fled the location.

Law enforcement immediately transported the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where he was treated for severe traumatic brain injuries

to include bleeding in his brain and facial fractures.

Police believe that the defendant struck the child in the head with a liquor bottle recovered at the crime scene. Additional items were later recovered in the defendant’s possession which tested positive for the child’s DNA. The defendant plead guilty and was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement. A lifetime protective order was granted for both the victim and his mother.

Davis was arrested after being located by police and trying to escape by jumping out of a window.

Assistant district attorney Kristin Burns issued the following statement: “Domestic Violence will never be tolerated in this community, especially when the violence affects a child in such a profound manner.”